Ban on exploration for oil and gas described as ‘stupid’

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion asking the government to reverse the ban on oil and gas exploration in Irish territorial waters was described as “stupid” and totally out of touch.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella brought forward the motion to the April meeting of Carlow County Council, stating that lifting the ban would “help to ensure our own energy security in the future”.

The motion was seconded by cllr Michael Doran, who stated that energy security was “hugely important”. While supporting a longer-term strategy of renewables, he raised the issue of the interconnector between the UK and France and the shortage of supply.

However, cllr Adrienne Wallace was quick to voice her total opposition to the motion. “I’m not one to mince my words, so I wouldn’t start now. I think that motion is stupid,” she stated, and criticised Fine Gael’s focus on fossil fuels, when they should be looking towards renewable energies.

Cllr Charlie Murphy supported the motion, pointing out that “we’ve all seen what has happened with Putin and Germany’s dependence on Russia”.

Cllr John Cassin asked that an amendment be put to the motion that any oil or gas found would be kept for our own resources. The amended was agreed by cllr Kinsella.

Cllr Arthur McDonald described cllr Wallace’s opposition to the motion as “a bit Irish”, when she’d also previously opposed wind energy. “Ya didn’t say that to the Save Mount Leinster campaign, or in Old Leighlin,” quipped cllr McDonald.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said that every member was entitled to put down a motion and have the matter debated, adding that to describe a motion as “stupid” was “very unfair”.

Cllr Wallace quickly responded, saying that in a democracy she was entitled to be critical of a motion. “More fossil fuels … are you with it at all?” she said.

The motion was then put to a vote and passed by the majority.