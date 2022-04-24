Cyclist (60s) dies after road incident in Co Wexford

A cyclist has died following a road traffic incident in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Ballywilliam, New Ross on Sunday.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1pm when a male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was injured on the R731 at Ballywilliam.

It is understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred. He was treated by emergency services at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

Diversions remain in place to allow for a technical examination by garda investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.