Don’t forget the school transport application

By Suzanne Pender

Applications for school transport for the new school year 2022/2023 will close this Friday 29 April 2022

This applies only for new applicants seeking primary and/or post-primary school transport for 2022/2023, which includes students starting school in September 2022, students moving school, including those moving from primary to post-primary school and students who have or will move address before the 2022/2023 school year.

“The closing date for new applications is fast approaching and all students who are eligible for school transport will receive seats if they have applied and paid by the relevant deadlines,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“I understand that no fees are required at this point as the payment portal will open in June 2022. Further communication will be sent to registered applicant families in relation to payments for school transport for the new school year.

“Reduced fares for school transport were announced as part of a package of government initiatives to encourage greater use of public transport services and to assist with the overall increased cost of living. The annual family maximum contribution for post primary transport will reduce from €650 to €500 for the 2022/23 school year, with the family maximum fare for primary school transport reducing from €220 to €170,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

For more information about school transport, please visit https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=257