Ger was a multi-talented man who was very obliging

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was widespread regret at the recent passing in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Ger Somers, Charlotte Street, Carlow. Aged 56, Ger’s death followed an illness of a couple of months.

He was son of the late Pat and Eileen (née Magee) Somers, St Enda’s, Ballyellen, Goresbridge. Ger was educated at primary level in Goresbridge and later at Borris Vocational School. He had been resident in Carlow for some 20 years. Ger lived happily with his partner Mags Harmon.

Ger was gifted with his hands, a handyman capable of undertaking any number of jobs such as plumbing, wiring, building or dealing with the mechanics of a car. Along with his close friend Denis Savage, Ger dealt in the buying and selling of cars.

It was no great surprise that Ger would excel as a handyman, as his late father Pat was well known for his expertise in the same line of work that Ger pursued.

Ger was regarded as an ordinary, honest and an obliging man, always on call at any hour to get people out of trouble, particularly with domestic appliances. People knew they could depend on Ger, who always carried out a professional and efficient job.

He enjoyed going out for a social drink with partner Mags or his friends – The Tavern and Carpe Diem being his favourite spots.

Although he never played competitive sport, Ger was a supporter of Kilkenny hurling teams.

His passing at a relatively early age is deeply regretted by his partner, relatives, extended family and circle of friends.

Ger reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, where prayers were led by Fr Jimmy Kelly, PP, Goresbridge-Paulstown. His remains were removed to Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, where Fr Kelly celebrated his funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May Ger’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.