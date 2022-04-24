Man arrested after armed robbery at Cork business

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Gardaí have arrested one man after an armed robbery at a business in Ballincollig, Cork saw a male threaten staff members and make his getaway in a taxi.

The robbery took place at the business on the town’s Main Street on Saturday evening at around 7.15pm.

The lone male entered the premises armed with a weapon and threatened the staff members, before leaving the scene in a taxi with a number of items of property.

In a follow-up search of the area, gardaí arrested one man in his late 30s and located the property from the premises.

The man was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear at Cork City Court tomorrow morning.

The investigation is ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.

