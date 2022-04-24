New pathway opens to one of Ireland’s most secluded beaches

Stephen Maguire

A generous landowner has spent months developing a pathway to one of Ireland’s most secluded beaches after the public was prevented from reaching it by a raging bull.

Murder Hole Beach in Co Donegal has been listed as one of Ireland’s top beaches for many years.

However, up until now access to the strip of golden sands near Downings was across a private field on which a bull often strayed.

Beachgoers entered the field at their own risk onto the land which was clearly signed as private property.





Now a local landowner has spent the winter months developing a pathway at Melmore onto the stunning beach from a different route. All they are asking in return is a donation for its upkeep.

A new car park has also been built for motorists, which will help relieve traffic congestion in the area which saw gridlock in recent summers.

The new route will take beachgoers about 15 minutes to climb as opposed to the previous five minutes across the private field.

However, swimming is not advised on the beach because of rip currents.

The bay is officially called Boyeeghter Bay, but is called Murder Hole Beach by the locals

A regular visitor to the beach, Peter Carr, said: “This is a stunning gesture to the people of Donegal which allows them to enjoy a great local beach.

“It was a great pity when people couldn’t get to the beach but now everyone can and hopefully people will drop a couple of euro in the donation box for the upkeep of the path.”