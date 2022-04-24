White’s Pharmacy wins top spot in window-dressing contest

By Suzanne Pender

EYE-CATCHING displays earned two local shops top honours in the recent Glór Ceatharlach organised Comórtas na bhFuinneog/best-dressed window competition.

Best creative display prize went to White’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street, winner of the billboard advertising package on O’Brien Road, while the runner-up spot went to Nursery Rhymes, Kennedy Avenue, winners of the outdoor advertising package on Be Visible display signs.

Organisers would like to thank all the shops and businesses which entered Carlow’s St Patrick’s Day competition, which was kindly sponsored by Touchpoint Media.