White’s Pharmacy wins top spot in window-dressing contest

Nursery Rhymes, runners-up in the best creative display in the Seachtain na Gaeilge and Lá Fhéile Pádraig best dressed window competition, Rowena Dooley Seachtain na Gaeilge and Lá Fhéile Pádraig committee, Bríde de Roiste Seachtain na Gaeilge and Glór Ceatharlach, Peter and Debbie Robinson of Nursery Rhymes and Marion Kelly from sponsorTouchpoint Media…..not forgetting Biscuit the puppy Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Whites Pharmacy winners of the best creative display, in the Seachtain na Gaeilge and Lá Fhéile Pádraig best dressed window competition Rowena Dooley Seachtain na Gaeilge and Lá Fhéile Pádraig committee, Samantha Lennon White’s Pharmacy, Bríde de Roiste Seachtain na Gaeilge and Glór Ceatharlach, Orlagh Brennan White’s Pharmacy and Marion Kelly from sponsor Touchpoint Media
By Suzanne Pender
EYE-CATCHING displays earned two local shops top honours in the recent Glór Ceatharlach organised Comórtas na bhFuinneog/best-dressed window competition.
Best creative display prize went to White’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street, winner of the billboard advertising package on O’Brien Road, while the runner-up spot went to Nursery Rhymes, Kennedy Avenue, winners of the outdoor advertising package on Be Visible display signs.
Organisers would like to thank all the shops and businesses which entered Carlow’s St Patrick’s Day competition, which was kindly sponsored by Touchpoint Media.