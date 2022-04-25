Bunclody players make the cut for All Ireland drama finals

MEMBERS of a local theatre group did their area proud as they qualified once again for the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone.

The Bunclody-Kilmyshall Drama Group brings its award-winning production of ***The good father*** by Christian O’Reilly to the national stage, having covered hundreds of miles travelling to festivals as far away as Newry and Castleblayney throughout March and April.

***The good father*** is a two-hander starring Mairéad Connaughton and Pádriag D’Arcy and directed by Kieran Tyrrell. The touching love story, with plenty of humour and a twist at the end, won the hearts of audiences and adjudicators alike as the actors, director and the technical crew racked up the awards. The group won four festivals, comfortably earning a place in the national drama finals. An impressive array of no less than 32 trophies is on display in Redmond’s shop window in Bunclody, a testament to the success of this production.

The group is no stranger to Athlone, having previously qualified for the ‘All Ireland’ on five occasions since 2009. Indeed, this is the fourth time that director Kieran Tyrrell has stewarded a casts and crew to Athlone. Likewise, Mairéad and Pádraig, both experienced actors, have graced the Athlone stage on previous occasions when the group qualified. Director Kieran said: “This year, however, qualification feels extra special, as it is a return to performance after a two-year Covid-enforced gap.”

Like everything else, the world of Irish amateur drama ground to a halt in March 2020, just when the annual, full-length drama circuit was about to peak. It has been no mean feat to crank up the machine again and manage cast and crew safely through eight drama festivals at opposite ends of the country.

The draw for the All Ireland festival dates took place on Easter Monday and the Bunclody Kilmyshall group will perform in Athlone on Saturday 7 May.

Nine groups from all parts of the country will compete in the Westmeath town from 5-14 May. The awards ceremony announcing individual accolades and the overall winner will be held on Saturday 14 May.

No more than a sporting team aiming to maintain fitness in advance of a big final, the Bunclody-Kilmyshall players will be keeping their production in tip-top shape by performing for local audiences in advance of the Athlone date. The group will perform ***The good father*** in Gorey Little Theatre on Thursday and Friday 28-29 April at 8pm. Tickets can be booked on gr8events.ie or on the Gorey Little Theatre webpage. The group will then take to the stage in St Brigid’s Hall, Carnew on Wednesday 4 May, also at 8pm, with tickets available on the door.

Group chairman Rory Kinsella commented: “We are immensely proud of Kieran and the team behind ***The good father*** and the qualification for Athlone is richly deserved, as this is a fantastic show.”