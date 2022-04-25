Busy trip to New York for St Patrick’s Day

By Suzanne Pender

AN OPPORTUNITY to promote Co Carlow globally and show our diaspora that not only do they matter but they are not forgotten. Members of Carlow County Council were effusive in their praise of the recent Co Carlow delegation to New York for St Patrick’s Day, with an action-packed six-day itinerary outlined at their recent meeting.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan, mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane and cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of the Tullow Municipal District, all travelled to the Big Apple for the festivities.

At this month’s council meeting, cllr Phelan read a lengthy report into the council records of their trip, including the activities undertaken, the visits they made and the people met during their productive six days. This included a dinner held by the Carlow Association of New York, where presentations were made to the president of the association Barbara Scully and to the Carlow Association marshal Jim Scully.

The delegation was also invited to the Irish Consulate in New York and to a reception at the invitation of the Irish ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason to the Irish Mission to the United Nations. They also enjoyed a visit with Borris native Eamonn Doran, who runs two successful pubs/restaurants in New York – The Globe and the Turnmill.

On St Patrick’s Day, the delegation attended the St Patrick’s Day breakfast reception in Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York Eric Adams, and St Patrick’s Cathedral for the St Patrick’s Day Mass, followed by participation in the parade down Fifth Avenue.

On the Friday, cllr Phelan attended a reception in the Irish Consulate in New York at the invitation of the Irish Consulate General Helena Byrne. This function was for the Irish-American community in the USA and was attended by special guests, diplomats and businesspeople as well as the Irish community Stateside.

On Saturday 19 March, the cathaoirleach travelled to Rockland County, New York at the invitation of the Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians. There, cllr Phelan visited Rockland County GAA grounds, where he engaged with local businesspeople and other Irish people in New York.

He also met the captain of Orangetown Police Department Cpt Mike Shannon, who provided a tour of Orangetown Police Department.

On Sunday 20 March, cllr Phelan attended the Rockland County annual St Patrick’s Day Mass and later the Rockland County St Patrick’s Day business breakfast. The cathaoirleach also marched in the Rockland County St Patrick’s Day parade in Pearl River, where the grand marshal was Frank McDonagh. Frank’s ancestors departed for the USA from Tullow.

Cllr Michael Doran praised the delegation for their very comprehensive visit, while cllr Thomas Kinsella remarked that the visit “meant so much to the Carlow community there”.

Cllr John Cassin stated that “sometimes these trips can be seen as a jolly, but when you see it all on paper and the pictures on social media, you can really see the value and benefits of it”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said he was “very proud” to have cllr Phelan represent the county in New York, adding that cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly had complimented cllr Phelan on his impact in New York.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace welcomed the report and asked if instead of sending council members to New York, the local authority would consider sending people from different agencies and voluntary groups.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue complimented cllr Phelan on his organisation and administrative role in organising the trip and also paid tribute to local historian Michael Purcell, who was also in New York.

“It was incredible … his knowledge and expertise,” he said, adding that Mr Purcell was there “on his own expense”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton complimented the delegation on its professionalism, in particular cllr Phelan, given the trip came just days prior to his own wedding. “It is a working holiday and people and families do make personal sacrifices to go on those trips,” she said.

Responding to cllr Wallace, cllr Michael Doran stated that reports of these trips have been done before, while members of the voluntary sectors have regularly sent delegations abroad.

Cllr Doran suggested extending an invitation to Davenport, which is twinned with Bagenalstown, to visit Carlow, while cllr John Pender also called for an invitation to be issued for an official visit to Carlow to the County Carlow Association of New York.