Council meetings to go ‘live’ in May

By Suzanne Pender

A FINAL piece of technological hardware holds the key to councillors returning to county buildings for their monthly meetings.

Since the pandemic, the monthly meetings have been held remotely or in the George Bernard Shaw theatre as the council chamber undergoes a refurbishment.

The new-look chamber will also provide for a more ‘blended’ approach to the monthly meeting, allowing council members, officials and the media to attend physically and remotely.

Cllr John McDonald asked the April meeting for an update on the chamber’s reopening.

Director of service Michael Rainey confirmed that work was underway at the chamber, with hopes that members would be back for physical meetings in May, with blended meetings available in June/July.

When questioned on the hold-up, Mr Rainey said that there was an international delay on the technology required and that the final piece of hardware required was expected in June or July.