Death notices and funeral arrangements

Liam Lennon
Mountpleasant, Fenagh, Carlow
Peacefully in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Liam, beloved brother of Martin, Breda & Joan. Much loved uncle of Jane, Mairead & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Wilbur, nieces, nephews, relatives & neighbours.
May Liam’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at Martin’s home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.
Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link
The Lennon family sincerely thank the wonderful staff of Hillview Nursing Home for the care and kindness they showed Liam over the past few years