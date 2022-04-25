Death notices and funeral arrangements

Liam Lennon

Mountpleasant, Fenagh, Carlow

Peacefully in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Liam, beloved brother of Martin, Breda & Joan. Much loved uncle of Jane, Mairead & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Wilbur, nieces, nephews, relatives & neighbours.

May Liam’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at Martin’s home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://youtu.be/Cy_pIkat_8M

The Lennon family sincerely thank the wonderful staff of Hillview Nursing Home for the care and kindness they showed Liam over the past few years

Paddy (Duffer) KEHOE

37 O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

On April 24th 2022 at University Hospital Waterford after a short illness. Beloved husband of Karen and much loved father of Joseph and Niamh. Predeceased by his infant son Patrick and father Syl. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter mother Nancy, brothers Larry, Syl and Johnnie, sisters Anne and Sylvia, daughter-in-law Emma, adored grandchildren Kayden, Faye and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, his colleagues and friends in Carlow County Council, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.