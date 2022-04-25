DPP decision on Varadkar will not interfere with Government work, says Ryan

Questions have been raised over whether the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) findings on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will be released before he’s reinstated as Taoiseach.

On Sunday, the investigation by Gardaí into the alleged leaking of confidential documents by Mr Varadkar concluded.

Mr Varadkar admitted that in April 2019 he sent a copy of a doctors’ pay deal between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

Dr Ó Tuathail was head of the rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), at the time.

Mr Varadkar has apologised for disclosing the document but has denied breaking any laws.

A decision on whether Mr Varadkar should face charges over the alleged leaking may not be made before the Fine Gael politician is due to resume his leadership role in December.

Speaking to Newstalk, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan refused to speculate on the issue.

“I’m very happy to let her do her work and I don’t think it will interfere in the meantime in Government work,” Mr Ryan said.

“Let’s wait her response to the work the guards have done.

“I don’t want, particularly as a Government Minister, to start speculating on what the outcome of her work might be, I think it’s better to let her do it.”

Mr Varadkar does not think his actions will result in criminal charges.