THE Friends of St Luke’s General Hospital thanked the people of Carlow, Kilkenny and surrounding counties for helping to fund a new MRI scanner at the hospital. The group were instrumental in starting a campaign for an MRI machine to be installed at St Luke’s and put up €250,000 of the cost.
Recently the campaign came to fruition, when the new MRI scanner was installed and is now operational at the hospital.
MRI scanner installed at St Luke’s hospital
Monday, April 25, 2022
