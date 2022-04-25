MRI scanner installed at St Luke’s hospital

Monday, April 25, 2022

The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital Group present a cheque for a new MRI. Pictured l-r Dr Kieran Carroll, Vivian Good, Richard Butler, Sheila Brennan, Declan McCann, Professor Garry Courtney, Martin Costello, Eimear Crowe, Radiography Services Manager, Rena Kennedy and Barbara Schofield

THE Friends of St Luke’s General Hospital thanked the people of Carlow, Kilkenny and surrounding counties for helping to fund a new MRI scanner at the hospital. The group were instrumental in starting a campaign for an MRI machine to be installed at St Luke’s and put up €250,000 of the cost.
Recently the campaign came to fruition, when the new MRI scanner was installed and is now operational at the hospital.

