Parking prices at Dublin Airport climb amid increased demand

Parking prices at Dublin Airport have skyrocketed in recent weeks with supply outstripping demand.

Amid the issues at the airport with long queues and staff shortages, there have been reports of parking prices doubling as the numbers flying continue to rise.

Speaking to Newstalk, Eoghan Corry, editor of Air and Travel Magazine, said he expects prices to remain high.

“The biggest problem is that the demand is going to outstrip supply for the entire summer unless something dramatic happens,” Mr Corry said.

“The clear reason for this is that one of the private car parks, Quick Park, closed during Covid and has not reopened.

“If it goes from the 70,000 we saw per day going through the airport…we had 100 days of 100,000 passengers I think in 2019, the car park issue is going to remain there until we get something like those 3,500 Quick Park spaces back.”

As reported in The Irish Times on Sunday, according to the DAA, the average price for 10 days’ parking in airport car parks in October 2019 was €75.

However, that price is currently €125.

A DAA spokesperson said that passengers will likely pay more for parking in the weeks and months ahead as demand continues.