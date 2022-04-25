Plans lodged to install bike trails at Carlow park

PLANNING permission has been lodged for a transformative project for Hanover Park.

Carlow County Council lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanála last week for the redevelopment of the facility to an activity and bike park.

The ambitious project will see innovative pump tracks, bike skills infrastructure, an outdoor classroom, enhanced bandstand and outer trails. The park will have a wildlife and biodiversity theme.

The application has been lodged as a strategic infrastructure development and is due to be decided by 6 October next.

