Council ended the year with €46k surplus

CARLOW County Council “would go bankrupt pretty quickly” if provision was not made for development contributions that remain unpaid.

Director of finance Pat Delaney was addressing members and seeking approval for the Annual Financial Statement 2021 at the April meeting of Carlow County Council. Mr Delaney stated that notwithstanding the challenges posed by Covid-19, the council remained overall in a stable financial position and “maintained high standards across all services”.

The closing balance on the income and expenditure account on 31 December 2021 showed a surplus of €46,186 recorded within the year, which was seen as a “significant result in the context of the current operating environment”. Expenditure for the year amounted to €59.9m.

“The result was achieved through prudent financial management together with the significant level of direct Covid-19 related supports in the sum of €4.97m received from central government,” stated Mr Delaney.

Mr Delaney stated that development contribution debtors amounted to €3.15m in the 2021 accounts and given the market conditions it is difficult to secure payment in the short term, therefore provision had been made for “doubtful debts”.

“They are potentially uncollectable, so if we didn’t do that the council would go bankrupt pretty quickly,” stated Mr Delaney.

Cllr John Cassin asked if the council had any indication how much income it had lost due to the pandemic, while cllr John Murphy expressed his concern that businesses which had received rates waivers would find it difficult to return to paying them in 2022 and 2023. “People who are used to waivers will find it hard to get back on track,” warned cllr Murphy.

Cllr Michael Doran paid tribute to the support of €5m by central government and stated that the situation had called into question the whole model of commercial rates.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace accused the council of “scaremongering” at budget time and using this fear to raise the local property tax (LPT) to the full 15% increase. She also described as “quite shocking” that 30 development levies have remained unpaid and asked if legal action had been taken on any of them.

“If someone doesn’t pay their rent, they are evicted … this is just complete double standards,” she said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said it was “a phenomenal achievement” to achieve a surplus given the challenges and agreed that commercial rates were an “outdated model”.

Mr Delaney stated that Covid-19 amounted to losses over two years of €13.7m, which was 100% compensated by central government. He stated that challenges were now legacy issues. Mr Delaney confirmed that the council’s 25% matching funding for URDF “is available and in reserve”.

Mr Delaney confirmed that a review of LPT is currently taking place nationally. He stated that Co Carlow had made “some traction at the end of 2021” regarding the ongoing anomaly it currently experiences in relation to its allocation from LPT.

Mr Delaney accepted there had been significant waivers for businesses in the past two years and that this would now be a challenge for some of them from 2022 onwards, “especially the hospitality sector and retail businesses”.

The financial statement was then proposed by cllr Tommy Kinsella, seconded by cllr Michael Doran and passed by members.