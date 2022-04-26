Death notices and funeral arrangements

Anne McEvoy (née Hughes)

Borris, Carlow

of Currane, Borris, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at St.Luke’s Hospital on Monday 25th April 2022. Predeceased by her husband Pat and her daughter Bernadette, who died in infancy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, Mary, Ann, Judy, Breda & Trish and her loving sons Patrick & Jim. Sisters, brother, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday 26th April from 2pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday & Thursday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to C.O.P.D support Ireland.

Keith Davidson

Kilkenny Road, Carlow and formerly of Bay Drive East, Huntington, New York, passed away unexpectedly on April 16th, 2022.

Beloved son of Peggy and Ron and cherished brother of Kim.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Keith Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 1pm on Thursday with removal at 2.45pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 3pm. A Private Cremation will take for Keith afterwards and his ashes will be interred in Huntington, New York.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Keith’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Anne Reilly (nee Dwyer)

‘St Judes’ Millbrook Road, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly of Templeowen and Mill Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow. 25th April 2022. Peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and sons Marty and Ken. Her gentle presence will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Ger, daughters Una and Grainne, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Adrienne and Elaine, grandchildren Hannah, Roisin, Emmet, Shauna and Sean, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning 28th April from Gibney’s Funeral Home Oldcastle to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Oldcastle for funeral mass at 11am, burial afterwards in local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link. https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle. If you would like to express your condolences, you may do so via the condolence book below. House strictly private, please.