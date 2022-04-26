Funding refused for work on Tullow courthouse

By Elizabeth Lee

AN application by Carlow County Council for funding to carry out work on Tullow courthouse from the government’s historic structures fund has been turned down.

Tullow District Court stopped sitting there in 2008, when its business was moved to Carlow courthouse, while local council services also left the building when Tullow Civic Offices were opened.

Since then, the courthouse has been used as a den for the local scout group, and in 2014, the council commissioned a report on the condition of building and work that would need to be carried out. The roof and the windows needed particular attention, it was found, and the council applied for funding to the government’s historic structures fund for restoration work to be carried out on the windows.

Last week, local representatives heard that the application had been unsuccessful and cllr William Paton raised the issue at April’s meeting of the local municipal district.

He wanted to know why the grant had been refused and expressed concern about the state of the windows in the courtroom itself.

Director of services Michael Brennan said that he would look into the matter and report back to the members.