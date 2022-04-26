Mary Lou McDonald in legal action against RTÉ

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The leader of Sinn Féin has initiated legal action against national broadcaster RTÉ.

Mary Lou McDonald has begun legal proceedings against RTÉ in the High Court.

It is not yet confirmed what the legal proceedings specifically relate to.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts, and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan and Burke solicitors.

PA news agency has contacted RTÉ for comment.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

DUP ‘confident’ South Down candidate will win after top party officers quit

Tuesday, 26/04/22 - 2:32pm

‘Scandal’ of poverty in North should be top election priority – SDLP leader

Tuesday, 26/04/22 - 2:32pm

Turf ban: Green Party defends ‘workable’ and ‘life-saving’ proposals

Tuesday, 26/04/22 - 2:32pm