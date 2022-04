By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a break-in at a domestic garage in Quinagh on Thursday. The culprits smashed a window to gain entry. A red and grey Paganini racing bicycle, a blue Makita angle grinder and a red and black assorted Draper tool socket set were taken. The break-in occurred between midnight and 10am. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.