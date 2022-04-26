Two men arrested as gardaí seize cocaine worth €157,500 in Cork

James Cox

Gardaí have seized €157,500 worth of cocaine and arrested two men following two operations in Cork yesterday.

The operations were part of Operation Tara.

At approximately 6.45pm, gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a car on the Inniscarra Road, Ballincolling, Cork.

During the course of the search, €35,000 of cocaine was located in the vehicle. A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

At approximately 9pm, in a separate operation, gardaí conducted a search at a residential property in Highfield Park, Ballincolling.

During this search, €122,500 worth of cocaine was discovered. A man in his 20s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

All seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.