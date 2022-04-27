Crimecall triggers conscience of man who destroyed defibrillator

By Suzanne Pender

A MAN who destroyed a vital piece of life-saving equipment in Carlow town has come forward to not only pay for the damage but to undertake a CPR course, having seen his wrongdoing appear on RTÉ’s Crimecall.

On New Year’s Eve, a publicly-funded automated external defibrillator (AED) located outside Dinn Rí on Tullow Street was vandalised when its protective screen was smashed, rendering the device unusable.

The despicable act was featured in the March edition of RTÉ’s Crimecall. In the ultimate act of restorative justice, when the footage was aired, the repentant culprit came forward.

“The culprit came forward showing genuine remorse and didn’t realise the consequences that his actions could have had,” Caroline Dargan, a co-ordinator with Carlow Town Community First Responders (CFR) told The Nationalist.

“These were explained in detail by Carlow Town CFR and the individual has since covered the cost of a new outdoor heated AED unit, which we hope to place in a new location within the town centre, bringing another 24-hour public access defibrillator to the community,” she adds.

Amazingly, Caroline confirmed that the man also attended training sessions with Carlow Town CFR and has been educated in the delivery of CPR and AED usage, which “may someday be used to save someone’s life”.

“For a negative act, a positive has in some ways come out of it,” said Caroline.

The matter is with Carlow gardaí.