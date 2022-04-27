FLOWER POWER -Tullow sunflower seed scheme will raise €500k for Ukraine

By Suzanne Pender

WHAT started out as a small sunflower seed fundraiser from a kitchen in Tullow in just three weeks has flourished into a national movement of extraordinary solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Last Saturday, more than 200 volunteers gathered in a Tullow industrial unit to support the fundraising initiative Sow Now, their dogged resolve managing to fill an incredible 100,000 packets of sunflower seeds in just nine hours.

From this weekend these seeds packets will be sold in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide, helping to raise an astonishing €500,000 for the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

Sow Now is the brainchild of Tullow’s Jacqui McNabb and Tetiana Panki, a Ukrainian mother who fled her beloved war-torn country with her three daughters in March to the safety of Jacqui’s home in Tullow.

“Tetiana, like so many Ukrainian refugees, suffered a huge sense of guilt and helplessness, feeling that she had abandoned those she loved most in the world, leaving them in what she describes as ‘hell on earth’,” explained Jacqui.

“She felt frustrated that while her family were back fighting a war for her country, she could do nothing to help them and so the idea for Sow Now came about,” said Jacqui.

Inspired by Tetiana’s courage and strength and wanting to help her new friend to do more, they set up the Sow Now initiative, a sunflower seed fundraiser, where all funds raised go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and Sow Now wants everyone in Ireland to buy and plant their sunflower seeds. Seeing these flowers bloom later this year in every village, home and business across the country will not only offer Ukrainians a small reminder of their home but will also act as a powerful symbol of our support and the friendship of Irish people.

“Originally it was envisaged that Tetiana would process the packs with other Ukrainian refuges in the community and sell across a number of counties door to door and market to market,” explained Jacqui.

“But when Musgraves heard about the idea, they wanted to support it immediately and placed an order for 100,000 packs of sunflower seeds,” said an elated Jacqui.

This amazing offer turned a kitchen concept into having a market-ready product onto the shelves of more than 600 SuperValu and Centra stores in just three weeks!

From sourcing seed to securing a Department of Agriculture plant licence and from packaging to marketing, Sow Now was overwhelmed by the support it received from so many local individuals and businesses, who gave their advice, time and support free of charge.

Among them were Rachel Doyle of Arboretum, Kenny Dunne of National Insurance, Andrew Tobin and his company Stryve, J&J Services and Rathbawn Embroidery.

A temporary production unit also had to be found and set up in just seven days, again relying on the generosity of a local businessperson – Tullow’s Lar Byrne.

Jacqui took annual leave from her job at Kildare County Council, the volunteer group Tullow Friends of Ukraine rallied and a ‘Pack SOS’ call-out was issued for seed packers.

“The Tullow Friends of Ukraine are just a magnificent group of women who, for seven weeks, have done everything they can, from collecting and packing aid packages to going to the Polish border to now packing seeds … they are just extraordinary,” said Jacqui.

People from all over the country answered the call last Saturday to pack seeds in Tullow, including people from the refugee rest centre in Ballon.

“Saturday was just phase one; now we have to sell the seeds, we want people to go to their local SuperValu and Centra, buy the seeds and sow them with family, sow them with friends, sow them with work colleagues, sow them with your club and sow them with your community,” said Jacqui.

“Let’s light up Ireland with sunflowers to show this country is a safe and welcoming place for our Ukrainian friends.”