Man tells Carlow court ‘I need cannabis for creative purposes’

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

 

A TULLOW man who said he needed cannabis for “creative purposes” appeared before a sitting of Carlow District Court last week. The man aged in his 30s pleaded guilty to possession of drugs at Carlow Garda Station on 12 November last.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendant was found outside Carlow Garda Station smoking a cannabis joint. The value of drugs found was €25. It was the defendant’s first conviction for drugs, but he had previous for road traffic offences, the court was told.

The man represented himself in court. “I just want to apologise,” he told Judge Patricia Cronin. “I am a dancer and artist. I need (cannabis) for creative purposes. The THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) helps.”

He said his friend in Waterford had been able to acquire cannabis tea for him, which he indicated was legal. “You do not need to worry about me,” he told the judge.

Judge Cronin adjourned the case to a sitting of the district court on 14 September.

He was ordered to have €250 for the court poor box. A fine of €250 would be issued in default.

