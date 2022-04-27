‘Miracle’ ewe has six lambs on Tullow farm

Tullow farmer John Nolan with the ewe and her six healthy lambs

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A THREE-YEAR-OLD ewe in Tullow had an Easter miracle when she delivered six healthy, frolicking lambs into the world. The Belclare had been scanned for quads, but surprised farmer John Nolan when she delivered six bonnie lambs instead!

“It’s very rare for this to happen,” John, chairman of Carlow IFA, told ***The Nationalist***. “She had been scanned for quads and then delivered five lambs. An hour later, she had one more.”

John, who farms 280 acres in Mount Aaron, Tullow, said that the plucky mother didn’t need any assistance from him in delivering the newborns.

“She was fine. She had all the lambs on her own and didn’t need any help from me. They were all decent-sized and healthy, too,” said John.

The sextuplets were sired by a Charolais ram and all of them are female. John has had to adopt four of the little lambs out because the mother wouldn’t be able to cope with all of her offspring together.

“A sheep by its nature is not able for more than two lambs so we’ve kept two with her and adopted four of them out,” said John.

Mother and babies are doing fine and the little lambs are happily gamboling around the green fields of Mount Aaron, Tullow!

