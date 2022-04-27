Trial date set for man accused of murdering 75-year-old woman in her farmhouse

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Peter Doyle

A man accused of murdering a pensioner in her farmhouse will stand trial in January next year.

Michael Scott (57) of Gortanumera in Portumna, Co Galway is charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy on April 27th, 2018.

The 75-year-old was found dead at her farm where she lived alone at Boula in Portumna.

At a brief hearing on Wednesday morning at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed January 11th, 2023 for Mr Scott’s trial.

The case is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

This is the third occasion a date has been set for Mr Scott’s trial. He had originally been due to stand trial in January 2021, but proceedings were delayed after jury trials were put on hold during the pandemic.

A second trial date was later set for January this year, but this was postponed when a new set of restrictions were imposed in the courts after Covid-19 cases began to soar again in the new year.

