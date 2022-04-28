An Post unveils new stamps celebrating Irish breakfasts

An Post has unveiled four new stamps celebrating the most important meal of the day – breakfast.

Designed by Irish illustrator Ailbhe Phelan, the Irish breakfast stamps feature a colourful fresh fruit smoothie, a continental option with Irish soda bread, a bowl of porridge with seasonal fruits and the traditional full Irish.

The new stamps aim to support the tourism and hospitality sector’s world-renowned reputation for giving people a warm Irish welcome and serving delicious food.

Aileen Mooney from An Post said the colourful illustrations will be much appreciated by stamp collectors and people involved in the food industry across the world.

“With these stamps we also celebrate Ireland’s great reputation at home and abroad for offering delicious food and a warm welcome that puts a smile on everyone’s face,” she said.

The stamp set, comprising two national and two worldwide stamps, is available at Post Offices and online at anpost.com/shop.