Barrow Walk will raise funds for Uganda charity

Charlie Keegan

THE annual Barrow Walk along Carlow’s Barrow Track in aid of the UgaIrish Project will take place this Saturday 30 April.

The walk will start from the Town Hall car park in Carlow at 11am and participants will make their way along the Barrow Track to the picnic spot at Milford weir.

The Carlow-based UgaIrish Project exists to support and encourage Ugandan communities to become self-sufficient through sustainable enterprise in the basic needs of life – education, health, food and accommodation.

The project was founded in 2006 by Siobhán Kinsella, Cloydagh, Carlow and is run from the Kinsella home. It is funded by donations and fundraising ventures such as the Barrow Walk.

The project is run by volunteers, who travel to Uganda each year to provide hands-on support in various aspects of its development programme. Covid-19 has put a halt to those African trips over the past two years.

The UgaIrish Project is centred specifically on improving the quality of life for the community along Bbaala Landing Site on Lake Victoria.

The project also organises sponsors, who pay for the education of children in the Bbaale community, or for the accommodation and education of special needs of children in suitable schools.

Family and friends are welcome to join Saturday’s Barrowside walk for a fun day out while, at the same time, supporting the UgaIrish Project.