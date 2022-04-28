Care home residents create cosy knits for little babies



Residents and staff at SignaCare Killerig, who took part in the Circle of Life project and (above) some of their beautiful work which was donated to Waterford Hospital NICU

By Suzanne Pender

A BEAUTIFUL initiative which generously sees one generation kindly giving to the next has flourished in recent months at SignaCare Killerig.

A project called Circle of Life began in the nursing home back in March, when residents began lovingly knitting and crocheting beautiful hats, blankets, comforters and booties for babies.

“The Circle of Life project started off just as a knitting and crocheting club, but ended up being so much more,” said Lisa Lawler, activities co-ordinator at SignaCare Killerig.

“When we thought of this project in February, we said if we got ten items we were doing well, but to come up with over 16 hats, 28 blankets, 21 little comforters, two cardigans and three sets of booties is a great achievement,” she added.

SignaCare Killerig last week donated all these beautiful handmade items to Waterford Hospital NICU, where they met Maria Murtagh and Katrin Hesslir from the CNM maternity and neonatal unit. The hospital staff were delighted to receive such beautiful gifts and overwhelmed by the residents’ incredibly thoughtful gesture.

“Our next goal is to donate to the hospital in Kilkenny and hopefully more hospitals around the country,” said Lisa.

SignaCare Killerig is extremely grateful to all in the community who got behind the residents by donating wool or sent items to support the Circle of Life project.