Carlow drama club played to full houses night after night

IT WAS a production to remember for Killoughternane Drama Club as it welcomed full houses night after night recently.

The club’s staging of ***Run for your wife*** enjoyed sell-outs on each of the six nights it ran, playing to combined audiences of between 500 and 600 people.

“In the history of the drama club in Killoughternane since 1974, it was the best turnout we ever had,” said producer Jim Quirke. I’d put it down to the fact that people were keen to get out!”

The reaction and feedback was a great boost to the committed cast and crew.

“Everyone was on tenterhooks about how it would go, whether it would be well supported or be treated as a super-spreader event! In the end it went better than anyone thought it could.”

The players hope to perform two further shows on 13 and 15 May.

In addition to the cast, a hard-working team behind the stage helped with everything from posters and lighting to making the tea. There was great appreciation for the work of Ann Ryan, Brid Normanly, Hannah O’Gorman, Olivia O’Shea and Ann Marie Quirke.

There is a great community pride around Killoughternane and it is also planned to hold a meet and greet event in Killoughternane Hall next month to welcome families who have moved into the area in recent years.