Carlow people encouraged to ‘Go Purple’ in aid of domestic abuse

Carlow people are urged to ‘Go Purple’ tomorrow as Safe Ireland partners with Garda Síochána for a campaign tomorrow (Friday).

The Go Purple campaign aims to create national awareness of domestic abuse and to consolidate community partnerships between Domestic Violence Services and An Garda Síochána.

The event was piloted last year as a local initiative by Garda Stacey Looby in Co Meath however this year, with the support of Minister Helen McEntee, the campaign is being rolled out across the country.

Safe Ireland is calling on people to show support for victims of domestic violence by going purple at home, in the workplace or the community, and in turn to donate to their local domestic violence support service.

Speaking to the campaign, CEO Mary McDermott explained that communities have always been crucial to the local response to domestic abuse, but since the outbreak of Covid, communities across the country have demonstrated incredible willingness to resist the increasing threats to the safety of women and girls. The Go Purple awareness day is an opportunity for frontline services to partner with the Gardaí in their area to engage everyone in a show of solidarity and resistance to violence.

“The colour purple represents love, strength, dignity and independence, all of which embrace the characteristics of a caring community that resists violence against women and girls”

Safe Ireland is calling on everyone, of all ages, to embrace the colour purple for one day by dressing in purple clothing; or showcasing purple plants, edibles or artistic creations. Virtual work teams can use purple background filters or building managers can use purple illuminations to light facades. All are asked to upload their photos to their social media platforms using the hashtag #GoPurple and to make a donation to their local Domestic Violence Service, a list of which can be found on the Safe Ireland website https://www.safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/.