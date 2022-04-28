Sunflower seeds for Ukraine appeal are now on sale in Carlow stores

By Suzanne Pender

“LET’S show then, let’s sow them” is the uplifting motto of Tullow-based initiative Sow Now, which are currently available in local stores.

As reported in this week’s Nationalist, the Sow Now sunflower seed initiative was created by Ukrainian woman Tetiana Pankiv and her Tullow host Jacqui McNabb with the aim of raising €500,000 for the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal, while also offering Irish people the opportunity to visually show their solidarity by planting sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, across the country this summer.

From tomorrow, Friday 29 April, customers of SuperValu and Centra and other independent retailers will be able to directly support the work of the Irish Red Cross by buying a packet of sunflower seeds in store. All proceeds from the sale of the Sow Now sunflower seeds will go to the Irish Red Cross Crisis Ukrainian appeal.

The seeds can be purchased in local SuperValu stores, including Arthurs’ SuperValu, Carlow, Hickson’s SuperValu, Tullow, Connolly’s SuperValu, Bagenalstown and SuperValu Hacketstown – Byrne’s. They’re also available in Centra stores across Co Carlow.

This amazing initiative all started when Tetiana Pankiv (39) and her three daughters Sofia (16), Marta (15) and Yana (5) fled their beloved home Lviv in Western Ukraine. Arriving in Ireland, she was extremely grateful to have gotten her children to safety and for the immense support she received from the Tullow Friends of Ukraine. However, Tetiana, like so many other Ukrainian refugees, suffered a huge sense of guilt and helplessness, having left those she loved behind in a war-torn country.

Tetiana’s host Jacqui McNabb was so inspired by her strength and determination to do more for those who remain in Ukraine that she helped her to set up the Sow Now sunflower seed initiative.

Tetiana and Jacqui’s intention is to have sunflowers bloom in every village, every home and every business across the country as a powerful symbol of Ireland’s support for the Ukrainian people.

With incredible support from many entrepreneurs and volunteers, Tetiana and other Ukrainian women have sourced and filled 100,000 packets of sunflower seeds.

When planting their seeds, people are encouraged to share their images on social media with the hashtag #SowNowforUkraine.