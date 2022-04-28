Terrific night in store as top country star comes to Kildavin

By Suzanne Pender

AN unforgettable night of music and entertainment is promised at Spellman Park, Kildavin on Saturday night, 7 May, when the community welcomes country music star Cliona Hagan.

The event has been organised by Kildavin/Clonegal GAA who, along with the local community, have put in a huge effort to ensure a terrific night.

“We’ve a stage built and we’ll also have seating and a large dance floor, a full bar licence and there’ll also be food available on the night,” said Wayne Austin of Kildavin/Clonegal GAA.

“It’s been a massive effort by the huge community and there’s been a great response so far,” he added.

Cliona will be supported by the terrific Martin Power, with doors opening at 7.30pm and all advised to be there early.

“Cliona was supposed to be with us two years ago and we all know what happen then, so she was keen to come back to us. She’s getting married in a couple of weeks so this will actually be her last gig before she gets married,” said Wayne.

As well as being the first big night for the community in quite a while, the concert is a much-needed fundraiser for Kildavin/Clonegal GAA, so the support of all would be very much appreciated.

Tickets are €20 plus booking fee and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cliona-hagan-in-concert-tickets-312348090547 or from any of the following local outlets: Dunne’s Bar, Osborne’s Bar and Lounge or Plunkett’s shop, all Clonegal; Conway’s Lounge and Bar, Kildavin; Candy’s Service Station, Carnew; Steemers or Texaco Service Station in Bunclody; Byrne’s pub, Crablane; Egan’s, Parkbridge; and Kavanagh’s Bar in Ballon. Tickets will also be available on the door.