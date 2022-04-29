Cash, designer clothing, watches and handbags seized by CAB in Leinster

Muireann Duffy

The criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cash totalling €22,000, in addition to designer clothes, watches and handbags as part of an operation in the east of the country.

The operation targeted the commercial activities of a “significant Dublin-based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering,” Gardaí said.

On Friday morning, 10 separate locations were searched in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West, DMR South, Laois and Kildare regions.

A number of designer watches were seized during Friday’s operation. Photo: Garda Info Twitter

Four properties were residential addresses, four were businesses, including one licensed premises, and two were professional premises.

Following the searches, Gardaí said Hublot, Rolex and Breitling watches, a quantity of designer clothes and handbags, and the sum of cash had been seized.

Document, records, hard-drives and electronic devices were also removed from the premises by officers.

Gardaí said no arrests were made during the course of the operation.

A statement from the force said the operation was “noteworthy in the context of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality”.