Death notices and funeral arrangements

Fred Graham

Bilboa, Carlow, April 27th 2022 (peacefully) in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving children. Predeceased by his daughter June who died in infancy, parents Arthur and Margaret and by his brother John. Beloved husband of the late Vera (nee Daly) and much loved father of Hazel, Elizabeth, Arthur, Veronica, Avril, Linda, David, Victor, Louise and Stuart. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brothers Isaac, Bert, Bill, Art and Ken, sisters Elizabeth (Lily) and Margaret, sons-in-law Richard, Andrew, Ivan and Allen, daughter-in-law Marion, adored grandchildren Alva, Callum, Graham, Ella, Amy, Leanne, Sarah, Dawn and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service on Sunday at 2.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Bilboa (Eircode R93NH77). Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Holy Trinity Church, Bilboa.

Please note the house is restricted to family only at all times and the family respectfully request that Covid guidelines are adhered to throughout, i.e., no handshaking or hugging, thank you.

“The Day thou gavest, Lord has ended”

Michael (Murt) Mahony

81 St. Begnet’s Villas, Dalkey / Molaise House, Old Leighlin, Carlow

Passed away on April 27th, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his daughter Michelle, grandson Stephen, brothers Noel, Bernard and his sister Nuala. Michael will be sadly missed by his sons Ken and Daniel, his brothers Joseph and Paul, his sister Mary and his extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, on Friday, 29th April, from 3-8pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Saturday, 30th April at 9am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for cremation service at 11am. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Michael’s family can do so by using the condolence link below. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu of flowers, to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Dolores McDonnell (née) White

Ballybit, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 27th April 2022 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Natalie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Angelo, Keith and David, sisters Frances, Maria and Sylvia, brothers Thomas and Aidan, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Dolores rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) from 5pm. until 8m. on Saturday evening, April 30th. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Monday, 2nd May, for 11am. Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with her husband Paddy in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Dolores’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Kathleen Coleman (née Mahon)

No 1 The Green, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 29th April 2022, peacefully in her 88th year, surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Larry. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim, Larry and Eddie, daughters Helen, Deirdre and Catherine, brother Tony, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at Eddie and Karen’s residence in Kilmacart (Eircode R93 P223) from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday. House private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Sunday morning for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with Larry in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in church.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.