Death notices and funeral arrangements

Dolores McDonnell (née) White

Ballybit, Tullow, Co Carlow – 27th April 2022 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Natalie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Angelo, Keith and David, sisters Frances, Maria and Sylvia, brothers Thomas and Aidan, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Dolores rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) from 5pm. until 8m. on Saturday evening, April 30th. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Monday, 2nd May, for 11am. Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with her husband Paddy in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Dolores’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Kathleen Coleman (née Mahon)

No 1 The Green, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 29th April 2022, peacefully in her 88th year, surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Larry. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim, Larry and Eddie, daughters Helen, Deirdre and Catherine, brother Tony, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at Eddie and Karen’s residence in Kilmacart (Eircode R93 P223) from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday. House private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Sunday morning for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with Larry in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in church.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.