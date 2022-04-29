Free book bags for kids starting school

ALL children starting school in September can get a free book bag at their local library.

The ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ idea is a collaboration between libraries and the Department of Children under the First 5 Strategy. As part of the initiative, a ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ is available free for every child starting school in 2022 to help them to prepare for this big step.

Invites to join the library and get a free book bag will be distributed by the child’s crèche or early learning centre. Children and their parents or guardians can then bring along this invite to their local library, sign up to become a member (if not already one) and collect their free bag. Parents or guardians are just asked to bring photo ID and proof of address to sign up their child.

Each free pack contains three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable to be yourself; a story card on going to the library; and a postcard the child can write or draw on and send to their new teacher, or bring to give to the teacher on their first day at school. Also included is their very own library card and special ‘My Little Library’ cardholder.

Book bags are available in both Irish and English.