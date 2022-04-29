Just one fifth of employers want workers in the office full-time, survey finds

Muireann Duffy

Just 22 per cent of employers want their employees back in the office five days a week following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EY 2022 Work Reimagined survey found employers’ attitudes to remote and hybrid working was similar to that of workers, 80 per cent of whom said they want to work from home at least two days per week.

Better pay, flexibility and career opportunities were among the most common reasons cited by the 43 per cent of employees who said they plan to quit their current job in the next 12 months.

With more of an emphasis now being placed on pay rather than flexibility, just over 40 per cent of employees said pay increases are needed to stop workers from going elsewhere, a sentiment that was only shared by 18 per cent of employers.

The survey of over 17,000 employees and 1,500 employers across 22 countries found that of the workers looking for new jobs, 35 per cent are searching for a role which will bring a pay increase, while 25 per cent are looking for something which offers career growth.

“This latest survey shows that employees around the world are feeling empowered to leave jobs if their expectations are not met,” head of people consulting at EY Ireland, Laura Flynn said.

“As employers have increasingly provided flexible work approaches, higher pay is now the biggest motivation for changing jobs, particularly given rising inflation and available unfilled roles.”