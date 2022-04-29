LGBT exhibition to be showcased at Carlow museum

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Museum is part of a new national strategy aimed at embracing communities, enhancing accessibility and ensuring the stories told by museums reflect the community as a whole.

Minister Malcom Noonan recently launched the Local Authority Museums Network’s (LAMN) new strategy ‘Reimagining the Past for the Future 2022-2026’.

LAMN is the representative body for local authority regional museums across Ireland, which plays a vital role in the social, cultural and economic life in the regions. Carlow County Museum is a member, operated by Carlow County Council in partnership with the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS).

The new 2022-2026 strategy sees LAMN embracing the communities it serves, ensuring the stories it tells reflect the community as a whole and are accessible by all.

Among LAMN’s core values of inclusivity and accessibility is a new strategy for working with the National Council for the Blind (NCBI) to use technology to provide a more engaging local authority museums experience for people who are blind or visually impaired.

LAMN also announced, as part of its ongoing partnership with the National Museum of Ireland, plans to bring the Rainbow Revolutions exhibition around the country. This important exhibit, which was launched by the National Museum of Ireland just before the Covid pandemic, uses objects, stories and poignant oral histories to convey the experiences of the LGBT+ community in Ireland.

As part of the strategy, LAMN will launch its new website in May on International Museums Day, with its development co-ordinated by Carlow County Museum.

“Local museums and the collections they hold are at the heart of the communities we serve,” said Dermot Mulligan, curator of Carlow County Museum.

“We are a dedicated group of professionals, who want to tell the story of our regions through the many different identities, abilities, experiences and passions of the people who have come before us. That myriad of people, places and events can be explored through our museums and they are for everyone,” he added.