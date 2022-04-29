New playground is a big hit

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S newest playground generated an enthusiastic response over their Easter holidays, with children flocking in their droves to Duckett’s Grove. The playground is located within the pleasure grounds of the heritage site and is seen as a wonderful addition to the popular historic house and gardens.

The €29,000 playground was installed by Kompan Ireland Ltd from Galway and was funded by the Department of Children, under the local authorities play and recreation grant scheme and Carlow County Council.

The new facility is universally accessible and finished in wood to allow for a rustic and aesthetically pleasing playground, taking the natural surroundings into consideration. It features an agility trail and a spider web, and with the gardens looking superb at the moment, there’s another reason to check out this popular visitor attraction.