Pop-up shop near Tullow in aid of spinal injuries

By Elizabeth Lee

LITTLEWOOD Community Hall, between Tullow and Shillelagh, will be transformed into a veritable treasure trove of sartorial goodies when it becomes the venue for a pop-up clothes shop.

For two days only, on Saturday and Sunday 14-15 May, the hall will be packed full of top-class clothes, footwear and accessories, thanks to a local committee. Many of the clothes are new and have been donated from boutiques in Tullow, Bunclody and Carnew.

The venture is a fundraiser for Spinal Injuries Ireland and was organised by friends of Gemma Willis, a 28-year-old wheelchair user, who suffered life-changing injuries in a car crash in 2015. She’s now a mentor with Spinal Injuries Ireland and is about to embark on a high seas adventure on a tall ship, a trip which was organised by the charity. Gemma and her friends are now fundraising for the charity and so her friend Hazel Wilson and a committee of nine other people have organised the pop-up shop.

Get along to Littlewood Community Hall on Saturday 14 May from 11am to 5pm or Sunday 15 May from 1pm to 5pm.