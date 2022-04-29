Pop-up shop near Tullow in aid of spinal injuries

Friday, April 29, 2022

Gemma with her parents Elizabeth and Robert

 

By Elizabeth Lee

LITTLEWOOD Community Hall, between Tullow and Shillelagh, will be transformed into a veritable treasure trove of sartorial goodies when it becomes the venue for a pop-up clothes shop.

For two days only, on Saturday and Sunday 14-15 May, the hall will be packed full of top-class clothes, footwear and accessories, thanks to a local committee. Many of the clothes are new and have been donated from boutiques in Tullow, Bunclody and Carnew.

The venture is a fundraiser for Spinal Injuries Ireland and was organised by friends of Gemma Willis, a 28-year-old wheelchair user, who suffered life-changing injuries in a car crash in 2015. She’s now a mentor with Spinal Injuries Ireland and is about to embark on a high seas adventure on a tall ship, a trip which was organised by the charity. Gemma and her friends are now fundraising for the charity and so her friend Hazel Wilson and a committee of nine other people have organised the pop-up shop.

Get along to Littlewood Community Hall on Saturday 14 May from 11am to 5pm or Sunday 15 May from 1pm to 5pm.

