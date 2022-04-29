‘Putin Before Profit’ jibe sparks war of words

By Suzanne Pender

“MAYBE ye should be Putin Before Profit rather than People Before Profit,” jibed cllr Arthur McDonald, as a political war of words between government parties and cllr Adrienne Wallace erupted at the recent county council meeting.

The People Before Profit councillor quickly snapped back, asking the Fianna Fáil councillor if he’d been “up all night thinking of that one”.

The political wranglings began as cllr Wallace criticised the government for not acting decisively in bringing in emergency legislation to allow for the compulsory purchase of vacant properties and sites in response to the Ukrainian crisis. The criticism proved a step too far for cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan, who questioned cllr Wallace’s critique, given the “very strong response of our government by the taoiseach” and the importance it had placed on the humanitarian effort.

Cllr Phelan described as “very disappointing” the decision by People Before Profit deputies not to applaud Ukrainian President Zelensky following his recent address to the houses of the Oireachtas. “A lot of people were not happy with that … it was extremely disappointing,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Wallace described cllr Phelan’s remarks as “petty point-scoring at a time of crisis” and questioned the sanctions imposed on Russia, which have severe consequences for ordinary Russians.

Cllr Wallace also remarked that President Zelensky’s calls would escalate the crisis and “push us into World War III. It’s very important that our deputies take a principled position in response to war”, she said.

Cllr Arthur McDonald agreed that people were “shocked” by the response of cllr Wallace’s party colleagues. “Maybe ye should be Putin Before Profit, rather than People Before Profit,” he remarked.