St Leo’s College principal Niamh Broderick attending the UCD entrance scholars’ awards ceremony in April. The scholars are first-year students who have achieved 500 points or more in the leaving cert exam. Past-pupils Katie O’Sullivan, Sapphire Gao, Ava Higgins, Eadaoin Murray and Sarah Graham were acknowledged for their academic excellence by UCD. A commemorative scroll was presented to St Leo’s College to mark the girls’ achievement