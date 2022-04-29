Trial of man accused of shooting Det Garda Colm Horkan delayed to October

Peter Doyle

The trial of the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan has been delayed until October.

Stephen Silver (45), of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, is charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Síochána, namely Det Gda Horkan (49), acting in the course of his duty knowing that or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty at Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17th, 2020.

The offence is contrary to common law and provided for by Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1964 and Section 3(1) (A) Section 3(2) and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1990.

Mr Silver had been due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on June 15th.

However, the trial has been delayed until October 4th after Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told at a brief hearing at the Central Criminal Court on Friday that the prosecution has yet to receive a psychiatric assessment of the accused commissioned from an expert witness.

Michael Delaney SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the court the report – which was being compiled by the clinical director of the Central Mental Hospital, Dr Harry Kennedy – would not be ready in time for the June trial date.

Setting a new trial date of October 4th, Mr Justice McDermott said he was doing so reluctantly but added that if the trial was to proceed then it was important that it would do so “with a clear run”.

The case is to be mentioned again at the Central Criminal Court on May 20th.