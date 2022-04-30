Council accused of ‘hiding’ over €11m ‘road to nowhere’ fiasco

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council “can’t keep hiding behind legal” over a controversial €11m bill for taxpayers.

Carlow Eastern Relief Road, dubbed locally as the ‘road to nowhere’, was once again the subject of heated debate in the council chamber, this time following a notice of motion tabled by cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Cllr Wallace’s motion stated that following on from the RTÉ Investigates report that referenced Carlow County Council and noted a ‘general absence of accountability and transparency in several councils, this council shall prepare and publish a detailed report on the Carlow Eastern Relief Road Project. The report should disclose the project’s total costs to date and the details of any finalised court cases. The report shall be published within the term of the current council’.

However, at the most recent council meeting, the executive of Carlow County Council issued a response and advised that the matter should not be discussed.

The council response stated: ‘The Carlow Eastern Relief Road Project and related matters continue to be the subject of High Court proceedings. The proceedings are referenced annually in the Local Government Audit report. As is the established protocol, when the proceedings are fully concluded, a report on the outcome will be furnished to council; however, as Carlow County Council is not the plaintiff in the proceedings, Carlow County Council cannot predetermine when the proceedings may be concluded and accordingly cannot give a commitment to furnishing a report within the term of the current council. No further comment can be made at this time.’

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan stated that members had received an update on the matter at the previous week’s corporate policy meeting and the executive had been “very clear this matter shouldn’t be discussed. I do not what anything to happen at this meeting that would jeopardise the council’s position in a court case”, stated cllr Phelan.

Cllr Phelan then asked if there was a seconder to cllr Wallace’s motion, but there was not.

“Absolutely shocking,” remarked cllr Wallace. “It’s a cost of €11 million …. you can’t keep hiding behind legal,” she remarked.