The late Brendan and his brother Des were known as the ‘Twin Byrnes’

Brendan and his twin brother Des, alongside their father Daniel, all in their garda uniforms in an image created by the Byrne family

By Charlie Keegan

BRENDAN Byrne, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, whose death occurred at St James’s Hospital, Dublin on 20 December 2021, was a native of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow.

Brendan and his twin brother Desmond (Des), who survives him, were born on 12 September 1946 to the late Garda Daniel and Frances (née Hendrick) Byrne. The Byrne family resided at 5 St Killian’s Crescent.

The twins were educated at St Joseph’s Boys School on St Joseph’s Road and by the Christian Brothers in Carlow at primary level. They went as boarders to St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny for their secondary education.

Brendan and Des both followed in their father’s footsteps and joined An Garda Síochána in 1967. Brendan was posted to Waterford city and later served in Tramore and the Ring Gaeltacht. Des was posted to Cabinteely Station, Dublin 18.

On leaving the gardaí, the twin Byrnes, as they were known in Carlow, joined forces in going into the car sales business. In 2010, they both became taxi owners, running taxi services in the south Dublin area, a business Brendan ran up to the time of his passing. Des continues the taxi enterprise.

Brendan moved to the Rathfarnham area. He married Catherine Maye from Bagenalstown and they had a son Darragh and daughter Ciara.

Brendan was a talented golfer and played every week in Borris. He won many competitions at the south Carlow course and represented Borris GC in inter-club competitions on many occasions.

The twins’ favourite pastime was dancing and they were known all over Ireland as they tripped the light fantastic. They both played Gaelic football for O’Hanrahan’s and hurled with The Pearses, forerunner of Carlow Town Hurling Club. Both played minor hurling for Carlow, having honed their hurling skills in St Kieran’s.

Brendan reposed in Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris and his funeral Mass was celebrated on 23 December in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, where his nephew Brendan provided a fitting tribute in a eulogy during Mass.

Following Mass, Brendan was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with his parents.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, son Darragh, daughter Ciara, son-in-law Jonathan, grandsons Conor, Daniel and very recent new arrival Jack, twin brother Desmond, sisters-in-law Maeve and Marie Byrne, his nieces, nephews and many friends.

Brendan was predeceased by his parents, his brother Donal (Leixlip), a former employee of The Nationalist, his sisters Imelda Byrne (London) and Colette O’Loughlin (Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire).

May Brendan’s gentle soul rest in peace.