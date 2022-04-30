Three more defibrillators installed in Carlow town

Owen Gorman, Lisa O’Malley, Caroline Dargan, Janet Dunlevy and Art Griffin Carlow Town Community First Responders co-sponsors with special thanks to Winifred and Julie Lyons who sponsored the defibrillator which is located at Dr Gerry Morans on Tullow Street, Carlow Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Mick Lyons, Caroline Dargan, Lisa O’Malley, Janet Dunlevy, Owen Gorman and Art Griffin Carlow Town Community First Responders and Kevin Kelly of Kevin Kelly Pharmacy co-sponsors of the defibrillator which was launched at Kevin Kelly’s Pharmacy on the Staplestown Road, Carlow

New defibillator at Eist Cancer Support Centre O’Brien Rd., Carlow, Lorna Mc Grath service manager, Breda Heywood, Helen Jordan, Mary McDonald, Margaret Treacy, Maureen Hunt, Margaret Kelly, Gaye O’Toole, Denise Martin, and Sharon Parker Byrne (front) with Carlow First Responders Lisa O’Malley, Michael Lyons and Caroline Dargan Photo: Karl McDonough

 

By Suzanne Pender

LIFE-SAVING equipment continues to be added to locations all over Carlow town, thanks to the extraordinary work of Carlow Town Community First Responders (CFR) and the public’s generosity.

In recent weeks, three additional public-access defibrillators have been added to the growing number available in the town.

At Kevin Kelly’s Pharmacy in Askea, Carlow CFR has embarked on a joint venture with the pharmacy to provide 24/7 access to an AED outside the premises.

Separately, Winifred and Julie Lyons from New Oak Estate very kindly sponsored a defibrillator to be located outside at Dr Gerry Moran’s surgery on Tullow Street, with Carlow Town CFR providing the outdoor heated AED unit.

Last Friday, another AED was launched at Éist Cancer Support Centre, O’Brien Road, bringing another 24-hour public-access defibrillator to the people of Carlow.

Members of Carlow CFR offered their heartfelt thanks to all who support their work by sponsoring defibrillators, allowing their premises to house units and giving generously to the cause of bringing public-access defibrillators to the community.

“This would not have been possible without public donations. A sincere thank you to all those who support us,” said Caroline Dargan of Carlow CFR.

 

