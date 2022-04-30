What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

The sentencing of a Dublin man for the murder of Jennifer Poole, Wimbledon star Boris Becker’s sentencing for hiding assets and the build-up to Katie Taylor’s big fight are all covered in Saturday’s national papers.

The Irish Examiner covers the latest figures from the Department of Housing which show almost 10,000 people in the State are now without a home. The paper also reports that over 600 homes in Clare have been impacted by pyrite, according to Clare County Council.

The Echo reads: ‘Taoiseach, listen to pour pleas’, covering calls from residents of Midleton’s Owenacurra Centre to Taoiseach Micheál Martin asking him to keep the mental health facility open.

The Irish Sun reports ‘Knife Killer Gets Life’ after Gavin Murphy (30) received the mandatory life sentence on Friday after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend Jennifer Poole at her home in Dublin last year.

The paper also covers the ‘downfall of tennis legend’ Becker, who received a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for hiding assets and loans from authorities during bankruptcy proceedings.

The Irish Daily Mail has a picture of Becker of its front page, alongside a story on energy prices, warning costs will ‘spike’ on Sunday when price increases from multiple supplies take effect.

Finally, The Irish Times’ lead is on an audit being carried out by An Bord Pleanála regarding planning decisions made by former deputy chair Paul Hyde after “allegations of impropriety in his personal declarations to the organisation”.

In the UK, the national papers are led by Tory MP Neil Parish facing an investigation for allegedly watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say Mr Parish has refused to quit over the allegations, while The Times reports his Tory peers have urged him to “go now”.

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ”Porn MP’ refuses to quite as he loses whip’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/C9x6NJJzd3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 29, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 30 April 2022: Tory MP Neil Parish faces inquiry over porn claims pic.twitter.com/R6BNoLZHQs — The Guardian (@guardian) April 29, 2022

Saturday’s Times: Go now, Tories urge MP in Commons porn row #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aUP7PRM8H2 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 29, 2022

Westminster staff are afraid to report abuse because the complaints system is designed to protect the UK parliament’s reputation, according to the i weekend.

i weekend: Westminster victims ‘too scared’ to report MPs #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kdhhmHwaFq — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says police have been told to investigate UK Labour party “lies” regarding alleged Covid breaches by Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner.

Daily Mail: Police told to investigate Labour’s lies #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LdKaX1Upct — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 29, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Mirror both lead with former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker being jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Tomorrow’s front page: Fallen tennis giant Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for fraud after hiding £2.5million when he went bankrupt https://t.co/fcFspxQvWn pic.twitter.com/ijQ0WV5Zxt — The Sun (@TheSun) April 29, 2022

And the FTWeekend says HSBC is under pressure to break up after its China insurer told the bank to divide its Asian and Western operations.