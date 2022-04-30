Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after collision with lorry

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after the car she was driving collided with a lorry this morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Ballyjamesduff Road in the townland of Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford at approximately 10.30am.

All three occupants of the car sustained injuries, while the male driver of the lorry, aged in his late 20s, was uninjured.

The female driver of the car, aged in her early 40s, was removed by air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Two passengers in the car were meanwhile taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed this morning while Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene, and it has since reopened.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera footage, are asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information should contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.