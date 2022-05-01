Call out for volunteers for Carlow Arts Festival 2022

By Suzanne Pender

FANCY the opportunity to bump shoulders with world-renowned artists or experience the best music, visual arts and theatre at close quarters?

The 2022 Carlow Arts Festival is currently looking for festival volunteers to help them in the delivery of a range of festival events, before, during and after the festival

The festival simply cannot happen without the help of a small army of volunteers, and it’s a great way to gain experience and get involved with arts and event management.

Carlow Arts Festival runs from Thursday 9 June to Sunday 12 June, with festival HQ Carlow College St Patrick’s, as well as locations around Carlow town. Some volunteers will also be required in the week before and the week after the festival.

All volunteers will attend an induction setting and receive relevant training for their respective role. Festival volunteers are expected to be available for two shifts throughout the festival, though they can do more if they wish. Shifts may be morning, afternoon or evening.

Some of the roles and responsibilities include: stewarding (usher/information team), artist liaison assistant, press management assistant, ticketing and accreditation, information services: answering queries and giving directions, market research/audience survey, stagehand, photographer, runner/floater, set-up volunteers, waste management, festival site decoration, registration or ticket sales, traffic control or visual arts invigilation.

Volunteers must be 18 or over. For the volunteer application form contact [email protected]